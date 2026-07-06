Driver cited after crashing vehicle into utility pole, fire hydrant in Dayton

DAYTON — A driver was cited after crashing their vehicle into a utility pole and a fire hydrant over the weekend.

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Around 12:19 p.m. on Saturday , crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Woodman Drive on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to a crash report obtained by News Center 7, Unit 1, a black Honda CR-V was driving south on State Route 835.

The driver, a 61-year-old woman, apparently lost control of her vehicle around 1818 Woodman Drive and went into the western lane and collided with the front driver’s side of Unit 2, a gold Chevrolet Impala, driving south of SR-835.

The Honda then spun out and collided with the curb, fire hydrant, and utility pole.

Medics took the driver of the Honda to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 36-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Honda was cited for Operating a Vehicle Without Reasonable Control.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

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