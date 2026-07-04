1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Dayton on Saturday.
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Around 12:19 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Woodman Drive on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The crash involved a single vehicle that crashed into a utility pole.
The sergeant confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital, but details on their injuries were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and will update this story.
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