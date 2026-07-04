Local

Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing from JCPenney

By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com
Theft ID JC Penney Miami Twp (Miami Township Police Department)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize them?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miami Township Police Department is looking for a person they say is a suspect in a theft from JCPenney.

TRENDING STORIES:

The person allegedly stole clothing from JCPenney on June 29.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation should contact Officer Kurtis Green at 937-433-2301 or kgreen@miamitownship.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0

Most Read