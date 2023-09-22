Driver arrested for underage drinking after crash in Clark County

MAD RIVER TWP. — A driver was arrested for underage drinking following a crash in Clark County Thursday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched at 9:01 p.m. to Robert Pike and Fowler Road on initial reports of a crash, an OSHP spokesperson said.

A preliminary investigation shows the at-fault vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and caused the wreck.

Images from an iWitness 7 reporter show heavy damage to both vehicles, including a pick-up truck.

Minor injuries were reported, and medics transported no one to the hospital, according to OSHP.

The at-fault driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle after underage alcohol consumption.

The crash remains under investigation.

