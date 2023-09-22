Crash causes major damage to cars in Clark County

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP — A crash in Clark County caused major damage to at least two cars Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m. Mad River Township Fire Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash at Fowler Road and Rebert Pike, according to initial reports.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that when firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed major damage to the vehicles.

Photos by an iWitness7 reporter show a pickup truck off to the side of the road with side damage and missing its two front tires.

Photos also show another sedan with heavy damage to the front, rear, and side with airbags deployed.

Clark County dispatchers said they were unable to provide details about the crash.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured and what led up to the crash.

We will update as we learn more.

