Police looking for man accused of stealing from adults with disabilities

ENGLEWOOD — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing from a home for disabled adults in Englewood.

George Bennett, 49, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on four counts of felony theft from an elderly/disabled persons, according to Englewood Police Department

Bennet is accused of stealing over $8,700 from four victims while he was employed at an Englewood home for disabled adults in 2022, police said.

He is described as a black male, 6′0″, 260 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said it is possible he is now living or working in Indiana.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Meade at 937-771-2890 or meade@englewood.oh.us

