Driver arrested after crashing Chevy Monte Carlo into tree during high-speed chase

DARKE COUNTY — A driver was arrested after crashing a car into a tree in Darke County.

A deputy saw a Silver Chevy Monte Carlo traveling very fast at 3:35 p.m. south on U.S. 127 south of Kruckeberg Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

After the deputy caught up with the car, the driver continued going east on Sebring Warner Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Jaysville-St. John’s Road.

The Chevy Monte Carlo kept going east on Sebring-Warner Road when it crashed into the woods, hitting a tree at the intersection of Sebring-Warner Road and Culbertson Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, Marshall Perry, 20, and a front-seat passenger were both mechanically extricated from the vehicle. They were treated and released by medics.

Deputies placed Perry into custody for failure to comply. Online jail records indicate that he is currently in the Darke County Jail.

