Driver admits to causing crash that killed local mother of 3

TROTWOOD — The driver has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a mother of three in Trotwood.

Christopher Matheney pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide on Jan. 15.

In exchange for his plea, two misdemeanor counts of OVI were dismissed.

The charges stem from a crash that happened at State Route 49 and Free Pike on September 7, 2024.

As previously reported, 33-year-old Lakeisha Brown was driving westbound on Free Pike, crossing State Route 49, when she was hit by Matheney, who investigators said ran a red light at the intersection.

Brown, a mother of three children, was killed in the crash.

Her family previously told News Center 7 that Brown was “the life of the party” and that there was never a dull moment with her.

Matheney is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13.

