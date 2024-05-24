Driver accused of crashing into 4 power poles, mailbox, street sign facing charges

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A driver was arrested after he allegedly crashed into four power poles, a mailbox and a street sign Thursday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 9:50 p.m. Perry Township police were called to Johnsville Brookville Road near Little Richmond Road for reports of a crash that knocked down multiple power poles.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Power poles in western Montgomery County ‘snapped like a toothpick,’ man says

A spokesperson for Perry Township Police said that a driver took out four power poles, one mailbox and one street sign,

The driver was identified as Edward Brate, according to police.

Brate was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on initial charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless operation, and failure to control, according to online jail records.

The roadway was closed until 6:30 a.m. Friday as crews worked to clear the damage

Brate is currently not in custody.

Edward Brate (Montgomery County Jail)









©2024 Cox Media Group