Power poles in western Montgomery County ‘snapped like a toothpick,’ man says

A heavy duty pickup truck is believed to be responsible for downing at least four power poles in the area of Little Richmond and Johnsville Brookville roads in western Montgomery County on Thursday night.

New Lebanon firefighters, also dispatched on the incident, said no other details about the truck or the driver would be made public until Friday, News Center 7′s Malik Patterson reported.

Little Richmond Road Crash Truck This is the heavy duty pickup truck believed to be responsible for bringing down power poles in western Montgomery County on Thursday night, May 23, 2024. (Courtesy: Jared Hall)

One of the poles belongs to AES Ohio and three of the poles are property of Frontier Power, the firefighters said.

Johnsville Brookville Road will remain closed until the poles are replaced, the firefighters said.

INITIAL REPORT

Police in New Lebanon and Perry Twp. are working to determine what brought down as many as six power poles in the area of Little Richmond and Johnsville Brookville roads on Thursday night.

Jack Schwartz, whose son lives at Little Richmond and Johnsville Brookville roads, said he saw a large truck swerving in the road as he and his son were installing a fence to protect the home from the roadway.

Schwartz said the poles he saw “snapped like a toothpick.”

Little Richmond Road Crash Poles were knocked down in western Montgomery County on Thursday night, May 23, 2024. (Courtesy: Jared Hall)

Police were dispatched to the area about 9:52 p.m. on a report that as many as five or six poles had been brought down, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. There are no reports of any injuries.

