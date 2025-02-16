Driver accused of causing crash that killed local mother facing charges

TROTWOOD — The driver accused of causing a crash that killed a mother of three in Trotwood last fall is now facing charges.

Christopher Matheney, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Friday on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two misdemeanor counts of OVI, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stem from a crash that happened at State Route 49 and Free Pike on September 7, 2024.

As previously reported, 33-year-old Lakeisha Brown was driving westbound on Free Pike, crossing State Route 49, when she was hit by Matheney, who investigators said ran a red light at the intersection.

Brown, a mother of three children, was killed in the crash.

Her family previously told News Center 7 that Brown was “the life of the party” and that there was never a dull moment with her.

A Trotwood Police crash report shows Matheney’s blood alcohol level was .0235. That’s nearly three times Ohio’s legal limit of 0.08.

Matheney is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

