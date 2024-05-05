Driver, 3 teens injured after crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Multiple teenagers were injured after a crash in Harrison Township late Friday night.

The crash happened shortly before midnight in the area of Riverside Drive and Wampler Avenue, News Center 7 previously reported.

According to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report, a vehicle was heading southbound on Riverside Dr. in the right lane and the driver failed to maintain reasonable control and went off the roadway to the right. The vehicle hit a curb, heavy brush, and a tree before coming to a rest.

The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old were transported to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries, the report said. Another 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

