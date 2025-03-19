‘Dream come true;’ Carillon Brewing Co. reopens with barbeque company partnership

DAYTON — A brand new partnership brings together a local small business and a longtime staple.

The Dayton Barbeque Company is now open inside the Carillon Brewing Company.

“I am beyond excited right now,” Eric Evans, owner of the Dayton Barbeque Company, said.

Evans said it’s been quite a journey to get to where they’re at, from starting in 2020 as a food vendor to partnering with other breweries before life eventually led them to where they’re at.

Brady Kress, president and CEO of Carillon Park, tried their food at the last home and thought they would be perfect for the Carillon Brewing Company.

“We gave him a call and said, ‘Hey come on over and what what you think of our place,’' Kress said.

Kress said this adds to the many reasons people come to Carillon Park and now that smell of barbeque could be one more thing that draws people in.

“For miles away, maybe people will smell that and come down to Carillon,” Kress said.

Evans told News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz that he sees the partnership differently.

“Every business has a pivot but I’m glad that from this point forward, that a pivot point is not going to be a complete 180 to my business. It’s going to be another building stone,” he said.

While several restaurants in the Dayton area have announced closures, Evans said this unique partnership has built a foundation for his business.

“The foundation is built. It is here, it’s cemented, and once it’s — it’s not going anywhere,” Evans said.

Evans also said it’s a “dream come true” to be part of the history of Carillon Park.

