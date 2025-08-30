Dozens of local organizations receive funding from Dayton Foundation

DAYTON — Several local charities have received funding from the Dayton Foundation.

A spokesperson with the foundation said nearly $337,000 in discretionary and greenlight grants have been awarded to 28 organizations.

“These grants, made possible thanks to individuals who have established unrestricted or lightly restricted charitable funds, promoted efforts in the arts and culture, health, education, human services, philanthropy and other community-building endeavors,” the spokesperson said.

Approximately $197,773 in discretionary grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Brigid’s Path received $20,000 to expand its prenatal program

got $75,000 to transform four vacant lots into green space Miami Valley Public Media received $81,900 to buy and install a generator

The Dayton Foundation’s greenlight grant program helps organizations looking for a small amount of funding for special programs, capital improvements, capacity building and more, according to the spokesperson.

Approximately $132,843 in greenlight grants were awarded to the following 24 organizations:

CityWide Neighborhood Development Corporation got $7,200 to help pay for the revitalization of Fairview Gardens

received $5,000 to buy an extra freezer for its community food pantry Dayton Equity Center got $1,000 to buy carts, tables, and additional equipment for its Food Security Department

received $6,600 to upgrade its electrical system, interior lighting, and kitchen equipment El Puente Educational Center, Inc. got $7,500 for GED support for students

received $5,000 to train staff to work with children with learning disabilities 4 Paws for Ability received $6,000 to install an ADA-compliant automatic door opener

got $4,500 to use the services of a strategic development and nonprofit consulting firm Girls on the Run Dayton received $5,000 to buy updated curriculum materials

got $7,500 to help create the Youth Arts and Nature Hub I Am Well Foundation received $7,500 to implement the Wellness Beyond Barriers program

got $3,000 to support the Webster House renovations The Legal Kid Foundation received $5,000 to expand its Student Ambassador Program to include 60 students

got $3,000 to buy stringed instruments for the Youth Education Program Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton received $7,500 to create nine mosaics in the East End’s Twin Towers neighborhood

got $1,775 to buy an AED unit for its community members and groups Preble County Art Association received $7,500 to create a fully equipped stained-glass art studio

received $3,700 to get kitchen equipment for meal preparation. Victory Project received $7,500 to expand the middle school campus’s front entrance hallway

(ArtScape) got $7,500 to buy materials for a glass camp and classes Wildflower Child & Family Center got $5,938 to develop an outdoor, multi-purpose classroom

received $4,000 to implement a 24-unit ESL curriculum for women The Woodland Arboretum Foundation got $6,000 to buy QR code signs for landmarks and a points-of-interest map

For more information about The Dayton Foundation, click here.

