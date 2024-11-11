Dozens of dogs being abandoned everyday, local rescue struggling to keep up

MIAMI COUNTY — A local rescue said people dumping dogs is getting out of control.

Brave Breed Rescue got a call Saturday about a dog being left for dead — but this one was different.

“Somebody had just happened to see this dog with its leg torn off,” Rhonda Martin owner of the rescue said.

Martin immediately started her rescue efforts.

“I hopped in the car, went down there, and we got him to the emergency (vet) right away. It’s just heartbreaking,” she said.

She named the dog Madden after the golf course where they found him.

Martin said he needed immediate surgery.

But Madden wasn’t the only dog they had rescued that needed surgery.

Last year they also saved another dog that a driver hit and dragged.

Martin said in West Milton she gets 10 calls a day, a problem she worries will only get worse.

“They’re going to start forming packs, and somebody’s going to get hurt,” she said.

News Center 7 reached out to other rescues and shelters across the Miami Valley.

Most are at capacity and said they see an average of three dogs dumped a day.

“The awareness is so important and something we got to figure out how we can combat this,” Martin said.

