Downtown Dayton restaurant making move to the suburbs

DAYTON — A downtown bar and restaurant is set to close its location in one part of the Miami Valley and will be opening in a different area.

Construction is underway in uptown Centerville for a new but familiar Miami Valley bar.

Mudlick Tap House has been a Downtown Dayton staple since 2017 but the owners believe moving to the suburbs is better for business.

“They’re staying more in neighborhoods. They’re not making the drive downtown to go dinner and so I think it’s been very positive. People are very excited about it coming to Centerville,” Jennifer Dean, co-owner of Mudlick Tap House said.

While Mudlick in Centerville is being built, the downtown location is still open for business as they look for a buyer.

Dean said leaving downtown would make them more accessible to their customers.

“We seen a lot of places called their employees back to the office, or at least hybrid part-time. I don’t know if it’ll continue in that direction but I think a lot of it is just people’s habits have changed and they stay closer to home,” Dean said.

Centerville officials told News Center 7 they are excited to welcome another business to the uptown area.

A closing date has not been set for the downtown location.

