Downtown businesses working to make up profits lost during NATO assembly

DAYTON — Downtown businesses are working to make up for profits lost during the NATO assembly.

Businesses across the Downtown Dayton region are feeling the impact.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just a week ago, delegates from 30 countries came and took over the downtown area.

Businesses across the area were prepared for an influx of customers, but many experienced the opposite.

TRENDING STORIES:

Spaghetti Warehouse said it was slow, but as a way to make up for what they missed, they are running sales.

Mamie, who is a manager at the restaurant, said they hope the specials will help bring in more customers.

“I think a lot of the businesses are trying to do that. We’d like to as well, so we’re hoping for a good weekend,” she said.

Many of the businesses said they will continue to do sales and hope for the best as we approach summer.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group