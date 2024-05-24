Double homicide suspect attacked pregnant victim during previous pregnancy, documents show

DAYTON — Police are still looking for the man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his children, who was pregnant, and a teenage boy.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police identify suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old in Dayton shooting

Nicole “Nico” Cunigan, Jr. remains on the run after the deadly double shooting on Shaftesbury Road on Wednesday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Cunigan is accused of shooting and killing Precious Taste, the mother of his 4-year-old twins, who police said was four months pregnant with a child believed to be Cunigan’s. He also allegedly shot and killed 16-year-old Deante Johnson.

New documents obtained by News Center 7 on Friday show that Wednesday wasn’t the first time Cunigan had been violent against Taste when she was pregnant.

A 2022 police report shows Taste was already badly victimized then. Police believe Cunigan took Taste’s car without her permission and she threatened to report it stolen if it wasn’t returned.

>> RELATED: ‘You stole joy;’ Family of pregnant mother killed in shooting ask killer to turn self in

Taste reported to the police that she felt Cunigan walk up behind her and “she thought he would hit or push her down because that is what he usually does.” Instead, “she felt several jabs to her body.” She fell to the ground and looked up to see a knife in his hand. As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Taste was pregnant at this time as well.

The report states that Cunigan knew she was pregnant and had been at doctor’s appointments with her for the baby.

Cunigan was convicted of felonious assault in connection to that stabbing and sentenced to prison. He was released in January, according to the Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s online database.





©2024 Cox Media Group