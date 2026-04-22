Dog rescued from water basin near Ohio lake

CLEVELAND — Emergency crews and members of Cleveland Animal Care & Control worked together to rescue a dog from a water basin off Lake Erie on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cleveland Animal Care and Control said they were called after a dog swam into a drainage area and was scared to come back out, according to a social media post from the organization.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 10 hospitalized, including 6 firefighters, after fire at former YMCA building in Ohio
- Newest Carillon Park eaglets hatch
- Construction worker dies after being hit by Tesla in Ohio
They added that firefighters were able to safely coax the dog out and lift her to safety with the help of some beef-flavored canine carry-outs.
“Once secured, we were relieved to discover she had a microchip. We were quickly able to contact her owner, who had been searching everywhere for her,” the organization wrote.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]