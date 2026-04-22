Dog rescued from water basin near Ohio lake

CLEVELAND — Emergency crews and members of Cleveland Animal Care & Control worked together to rescue a dog from a water basin off Lake Erie on Tuesday.

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Cleveland Animal Care and Control said they were called after a dog swam into a drainage area and was scared to come back out, according to a social media post from the organization.

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They added that firefighters were able to safely coax the dog out and lift her to safety with the help of some beef-flavored canine carry-outs.

“Once secured, we were relieved to discover she had a microchip. We were quickly able to contact her owner, who had been searching everywhere for her,” the organization wrote.

Dog rescued from water basin near Lake Erie (Cleveland Animal Care and Control)

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