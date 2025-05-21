Dog recovering after owner reportedly stabs her after having an accident in the house

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — An 8-month-old dog is recovering after being stabbed in Ohio.

The dog was reportedly stabbed by her owner after she had an accident in the house, according to a Friendship Animal Protective League social media post.

The league received a call early Saturday morning from staff at the Northview Animal Clinic in Lorain County.

They said someone brought the dog to the emergency clinic “bleeding from a large gaping wound to her face,” according to the post.

The humane team responded to the clinic soon after.

According to the post, the owner signed the dog over to the humane officers, who then authorized Northview staff to start life-saving surgery.

The owner was outside the humane officer’s and other local law enforcement’s jurisdiction, but they presented evidence to the Perkins Township Police Department in Erie County on Saturday.

Police arrested Terry Thomas, 41, on animal cruelty charges on Monday.

The Perkins Township Police Department said Thomas “struck the puppy several times with an unknown object causing a large laceration to the dog.”

Terry Thomas (Courtesy of the Perkins Township Police Department)

“Thanks to the heroic care of the team at Animal Clinic Northview, the diligence of our humane team, and the decisive action of the Perkins Police Department – this sweet girl will have a second chance and the owner will face justice for this truly awful case of brutal abuse,” the post said.

Dog stabbed by owner (Courtesy of the Friendship Animal Protective League)

