A 24-year-old man enrolled in an Ohio high school; Senator calls for federal investigation

PERRYSBURG — A man was arrested on Monday after it was revealed he was reportedly masquerading as a student at an Ohio high school and Senator Bernie Moreno is calling for a full investigation into the situation.

The man, identified in jail records as 24-year-old Anthony Emmanuel Labrad Sierra, is accused of enrolling at the high school while claiming to be a 16-year-old student in January 2024. Sierra allegedly fraudulently obtained state and federal documents.

Moreno has submitted a letter to DHS Secretary Noem and FBI Director Patel.

“I respectfully request that you launch an investigation immediately into a horrifying situation in Perrysburg,” Moreno said in his letter.

WTOL reported that Sierra presented himself as an unaccompanied minor and enrolled under the name “Anthony Labrador.”

“Most concerningly, my office has reason to believe this potential illegal alien may have been engaged in a relationship with a minor,” Moreno said in his letter.

Moreno continues to say he had called for the revocation of temporary protection status (TPS) in Jan. 2025. A federal judge ordered to the Department of Homeland Security continue TPS for Venezuela.

“I vehemently disagree with this dangerous decision,” Moreno said in his letter. “If the arrestee was granted TPS status, it is imperative for me to know when they were granted such status.”

Moreno outlines his priorities for the investigation including; how and when Sierra entered the country; what vetting Sierra went through to enter the country; how Sierra posed as a minor for a year and a half; allegations of sexual assault; how Sierra obtained fraudulent documents; how many state or federal benefits Sierra got while living here.

