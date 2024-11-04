Dog injured in fire started by heater in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio — A dog was injured and taken to a hospital after an electric heater started fire on the back porch of an Ohio home.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Canton Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 700 block of Shorb Ave NW, CBS affiliate Cleveland-19 reported.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the homeowners trying to put the fire out with a garden hose.

A dog was in a cage on the back porch when the fire started, according to a press release obtained by Cleveland-19.

A neighbor alerted the people in the home about the fire after they heard the dog howling.

Eventually, a neighbor put out the fire with an extinguisher and took the burned dog to a veterinary hospital.

There was some damage to the porch and siding of the home, according to the release.

