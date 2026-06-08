Police investigating reports of accidental shooting at local condos

CENTERVILLE — Authorities are investigating reports of an accidental shooting in a Montgomery County neighborhood on Monday.

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The shooting was reported along Joseph’s Place in Centerville around 5:30 p.m., a Centerville dispatcher confirmed.

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Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

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