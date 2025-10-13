Dog found tied to animal shelter’s fence with gunshot wound gets adopted

CINCINNATI — A dog that was found shot and tied to the gate of an Ohio animal shelter has been adopted.

The dog, renamed Applebutter, was adopted over the weekend, according to Cincinnati Animal CARE.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Cincinnati Animal CARE staff found Applebutter tied to the shelter gate near the intake entrance last month.

A closer look revealed that she had a gunshot wound to her chest. She was able to receive emergency, life-saving care.

WLWT in Cincinnati later reported she was shot with an airsoft gun.

Since then, Applebutter has been recovering from her injuries at the shelter.

“Our sweet girl Applebutter is healing beautifully,” the shelter shared on Facebook over the weekend.

The investigation into how and where Applebutter was shot is ongoing, according to WXIX in Cincinnati.

