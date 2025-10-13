Investigation underway after dead body found in backyard of area home

RICHMOND, Indiana — An investigation is underway after a dead body was found in the backyard of an area home on Sunday morning.

Around 9:07 a.m. Sunday, crews were dispatched to the 200 block of North 12th Street in Richmond, Indiana, on reports of a possible deceased person in the backyard of a residence.

Upon arrival, crews found the body of a man and pronounced him dead on the scene.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Roy West of Richmond by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office also stated that there were no obvious signs of trauma or cause of death at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The matter remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

