Do you recognize them? Police need help identifying theft suspects

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is asking the community to help identify a group of people accused of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The department posted on social media that the group “committed a felony theft” at the shop on Aug. 13.
Anyone who can identify these people is asked to contact Beavercreek Police Department Detective Stein at (937) 426-1225 ext. 131 or steinr@beavercreekohio.gov.
The department said anyone with tips may remain anonymous.
