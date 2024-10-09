Do you recognize them? Police need help identifying theft suspects

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is asking the community to help identify a group of people accused of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The department posted on social media that the group “committed a felony theft” at the shop on Aug. 13.

Anyone who can identify these people is asked to contact Beavercreek Police Department Detective Stein at (937) 426-1225 ext. 131 or steinr@beavercreekohio.gov.

The department said anyone with tips may remain anonymous.

