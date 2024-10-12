Do you recognize them? Police asking for help identifying two people suspected of stealing vacuums

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for help identifying two people suspected of stealing vacuums.
The two people are suspected of stealing vacuums valued at $650 from Meijer on Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post from the department.
They reportedly fled the scene in a black Dodge Nitro with an unknown license plate.
If you can identify either suspect, BPD requests that you contact Officer Ashworth at 937-426-1225 with extension 135.
You can also email Officer Ashworth at ashworthd@beavercreekohio.gov.
You can remain anonymous.
