Do you recognize them? Police asking for help identifying two people suspected of stealing vacuums

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for help identifying two people suspected of stealing vacuums.

The two people are suspected of stealing vacuums valued at $650 from Meijer on Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post from the department.

They reportedly fled the scene in a black Dodge Nitro with an unknown license plate.

If you can identify either suspect, BPD requests that you contact Officer Ashworth at 937-426-1225 with extension 135.

You can also email Officer Ashworth at ashworthd@beavercreekohio.gov.

You can remain anonymous.

