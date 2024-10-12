Medics respond to person struck by vehicle in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Medics responded after a person was struck by a vehicle in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.

Around 5:46 a.m. police and medics were called to the 1200 block of East Central Ave on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found one person who had been hit by a vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

