Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for wanted man accused of theft, misuse of credit

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marquis Knight, who is wanted for both theft and misuse of credit, according to a social media post.
Deputies say the alleged incident happened on Nov. 21.
The sheriff’s office posted Knight’s photo on a Facebook post.
If you have information about them, contact the Regional Dispatch Center.
Their number is (937) 225-4357 (HELP).
You can also submit your tips to Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.
