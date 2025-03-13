Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for wanted man accused of theft, misuse of credit

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marquis Knight, who is wanted for both theft and misuse of credit, according to a social media post.

Deputies say the alleged incident happened on Nov. 21.

The sheriff’s office posted Knight’s photo on a Facebook post.

If you have information about them, contact the Regional Dispatch Center.

Their number is (937) 225-4357 (HELP).

You can also submit your tips to Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

