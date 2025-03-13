Local

Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for wanted man accused of theft, misuse of credit

By WHIO Staff
Marquis Knight Mugshot Photo contributed by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office/Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marquis Knight, who is wanted for both theft and misuse of credit, according to a social media post.

Deputies say the alleged incident happened on Nov. 21.

The sheriff’s office posted Knight’s photo on a Facebook post.

If you have information about them, contact the Regional Dispatch Center.

Their number is (937) 225-4357 (HELP).

You can also submit your tips to Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

