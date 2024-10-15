Do you live near WPAFB? Extra officers, medics to hold training exercise

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — If you see extra officers and medics at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) today, it is part of planned training.

The 88th Air Base Wing said the installation will conduct an emergency management response training at WPAFB, according to a base spokesperson.

The training will start in the morning.

Anyone traveling to the base may see emergency vehicles, alert sirens, temporarily blocked roads, or travel delays.

The 88th Air Base Wings said this is an exercise and has reminded people not to call 911 or other emergency numbers with related concerns, the base said.

