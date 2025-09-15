‘Do not return the item;’ Wine sold at Ohio Costco stores recalled due to risk of sudden shattering

OHIO — Costco Wholesale has recalled some of its wine due to the risk of sudden shattering, according to a notice from the company.

The notice identifies the recalled item as Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene (item #1879870).

The wine was sold from April 25, 2025, to Aug. 26, 2025, in Iowa, Illinios, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, according to the notice.

The company said these unopened bottles may shatter, even when they are not handled or in use.

Customers who have this wine are asked to “dispose of the bottle immediately (do not return the item) by wrapping the unopened bottle in paper towels and placing it in a plastic bag before placing it in the garbage to avoid risk from shattered glass,” according to the notice.

Members who purchased this wine should’ve received a letter from the company.

The notice said members can take their letter to the nearest Costco location and receive a full refund.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Ethica Wines at customercare@ethicawines.com or call the customer care number at (786) 810-7132 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the notice reads.

