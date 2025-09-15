Cause of death revealed for 16-year-old found dead in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 16-year-old found dead in Dayton last month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, David Crowder, Jr. was found dead at a home in the 100 block of N. Hedges Street around 5:20 p.m. on August 7.

On Monday, the coroner’s office revealed Crowder’s cause of death as multiple drug intoxication involving fentanyl and carfentanil.

His manner of death was determined to be an accident.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman said she found her son in his room, not breathing.

When police got to the scene, they found Crowder deceased.

The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department, according to the coroner’s office.

