District responds after photo shows gate blocking bathroom at high school

DAYTON — High school students trying to use the restroom are running into locked gates, keeping them out.

A picture shows a tall gate blocking off the entryway into a women’s bathroom at Belmont High School.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence said in a statement Tuesday that the district is aware of a social media post:

“Locking restrooms during class time is a common practice across many District high schools to help minimize disruptions, deter students from skipping class, and prevent vandalism. Restrooms are open during class changes, and if a student needs to use the restroom during class, an administrator is available to unlock it as needed. The District remains committed to maintaining a safe and productive learning environment for all students.”

