District prepared to cut millions of dollars from budget if levy fails

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local school district is asking voters to approve a 6.9 mill operating levy in May.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix said the district is prepared to cut more than $7 million of its budget if the levy doesn’t pass.

TRENDING STORIES:

The levy would cost roughly $242 per $100,000 in appraised property value, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

An operating levy has not been passed since 2005.

“That cost savings package was again, part of our board agenda last night. That was approved, pending the outcome of the campaign levy ballot issue, that is on the ballot for May,” Enix said.

This also is the seventh time the district has requested a levy for operating funds since 2005.

If the levy doesn’t pass, the district will eliminate 60 jobs, increase the price of extracurricular activities and raise school and course fees by 20%.

“Does include staffing positions in the classrooms, as well as paraprofessionals, support staff, administration, pretty comprehensive reduction,” Enix said.

Some parents told News Center 7 that they hope the levy passes, while others said they already pay enough taxes.

Crownover has lived in Huber Heights since 1968. He values education, but inflation has taken its toll on his budget.

“It’s not much, and that gets eat up by everything else that goes up because Medicare is not free,” Crownover said.

Enix recognized that the district has one of the higher cash balances in the region, but says without new local funds the district has been reliant on state increases and federal grants — including the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) which ended in January.

Voters will cast their votes for the levy on May 7.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group