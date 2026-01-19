District issues statement after student killed in crash

DARKE COUNTY — A local district has issued a statement after the death of one of its students.

A Miami Valley Career Technology Center student was identified as one of the victims of a crash on State Route 49 in Darke County on Jan. 16.

An initial report revealed that a van hauling snow-removal equipment was going north on SR 49 when it crossed over the center line and hit a Spirit EMS transport van head-on.

After hitting the bus, the van hit another car. The car and van caught fire after the impact.

Two men were inside the van at the time of the crash, one of whom was the student, and died on the scene.

The driver of the bus, identified as Chris Bemis, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

The district issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students who was involved in a fatal car accident Friday morning. There is no greater tragedy than the death of a young person. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and with all those involved in the accident as they continue to recover from this tragedy.

Support services for both students and staff are in place and will remain available as long as needed. This loss impacts our entire MVCTC community, and it is important that we take care of one another during this time."

The sheriff’s office said the release of the names of the two men in the van is pending identification by the coroner’s office.

We will continue to follow this story.

