Dillard’s to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for Beavercreek location

BEAVERCREEK — A new big box retailer will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open its doors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dillard’s will hold its Grand Opening at the former Macy’s location inside the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek today at 10:30 a.m., according to a social media post.

Store managers said they are looking to fill about 100 positions, including 30 full-time sales associates, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fairfield Commons said in a social media post that the line will start forming at 9 a.m.

The first 300 guests in line get a swag bag with a mystery gift card between $20 to $500.

Special guest Miss Ohio, Olivia Fosson, will be at the grand opening from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Assistant store manager Amanda Loucks previously told our news crew that Dillard’s will bring luxury brands and items.

The store hosted a soft opening on March 14.

Information on job openings for the new location can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group