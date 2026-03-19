UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:50 A.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Thursday.

The left lanes were closed for almost an hour and a half after a crash on southbound I-75 near Benchwood Road.

All lanes reopened just after 2:40 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

State troopers and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Thursday.

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The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics were dispatched around 1:25 a.m. to southbound I-75 near Benchwood Road on a reported crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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ODOT cameras show that only the right lane is open. The left lanes are closed.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that the crash involved two passenger vehicles and there were injuries.

We are working to determine the cause of the crash and how serious these injuries are.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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