Digital engineering company investing millions to grow job opportunities for area veterans

BEAVERCREEK — An engineering company that helps connect veterans to jobs after service is investing two million dollars into its Dayton office to grow job opportunities in the area.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz visited the KBR million-dollar digital engineering lab.

KBR is a company that works with the government and commercial businesses to solve all sorts of engineering problems. Their million-dollar digital engineering lab is located along I-675.

Although it looks like a typical computer lab with screens and keyboards, the lab tests all sorts of different aerospace simulations.

Vice President of KBR’s Air Force Division Reggie Hamilton said their company is helping put Dayton on the map by solving problems in aerospace from across the country in the Miami Valley.

“I would have never thought I would end my career in Dayton. I’m from North Carolina originally, but we got here. It’s a great place to live,” Hamilton said.

