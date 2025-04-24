Did you feel it? Second 3.1 magnitude earthquake detected in Ohio this week

GUERNSEY COUNTY — Another earthquake was detected in Ohio on Thursday, and it was not far from where one was earlier this week.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was detected in Guernsey County, which is in southeastern Ohio.

This happened around 3:14 near Pleasant City.

The USGS classifies a 3.1 earthquake as weak. Earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt by humans but only cause minor damage, according to Michigan Technological University.

USGS data indicates the depth of this earthquake was measured around 3.4 km or around 2.11 miles.

This is the second earthquake to hit this area this week. Early Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported just across the county line in northern Noble County.

