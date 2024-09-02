Dick’s Sporting Goods victim of apparent cyberattack; confidential data breached

The country’s largest supplier of athletic equipment disclosed that an unauthorized third party was able to breach confidential data in a likely cyberattack

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dick’s Sporting Goods said it discovered the data breach on August 21 and that it immediately got its cybersecurity experts to investigate and contain a threat, according to Reuters and our news partners at WSB-TV.

The breach exposed part of the company’s IT system.

TRENDING STORIES:

The company disclosed the breach in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Officials did not say how the attackers gained access to the system or whether they had access to customers’ personal information.

At one point, the company locked employees out of their accounts and shut down internal email systems, Axios reported.

The company operates more than 850 stores including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, an online store, a mobile app, Dick’s House of Sport, and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, and mobile live streaming platform GameChanger, according to WSB.

Federal law enforcement has been notified.

There are four Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Miami Valley.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



