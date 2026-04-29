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1 injured after SUV crashes, flips on its top in Miami Township, report says

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Crash Springboro Pk Miami Twp Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI TWP. — A person was injured after a crash involving a pair of SUVS in Miami Township on Tuesday.

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Officers and medics responded around 5:10 p.m. to Springboro Pike near Landing Way to a reported crash on April 28, according to a Miami Township Police crash report.

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An initial investigation showed that a 61-year-old man drove a 2016 Black Cadillac Escalade southbound on State Route 741 at Landing Way.

The report said that the SUV was being driven “in a reckless manner” and “at a high rate of speed.

Traffic had stopped at a red light, but the Escalade did not stop due to the reckless operation. The driver attempted to fit between two other vehicles, the report stated.

The Escalade hit a 2015 Red GMC Terrain, which stopped at the red light.

The Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo on social media that showed the Cadillac Escalade on its top.

The GMC Terrain driver, a 77-year-old woman, had suspected minor injuries. Medics did not take her to the hospital.

Officers cited the 61-year-old Escalade driver before he was released from the scene, the crash report said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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