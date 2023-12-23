DeWine says he won’t run out the clock on transgender legislation

COLUMBUS — Abortion, recreational marijuana, and his looming decision on a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Gov. Mike DeWine talked with News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovits about controversial issues Ohioans want answers on.

Some of the biggest changes this year came through voters at the ballot box.

Such as approving Issue 2 and adding the right to an abortion to the state constitution.

News Center 7 asked DeWine if he feels the issue of abortion is settled in Ohio.

“I don’t know that things are ever settled in anything really. But you know, this is what the voters did. I didn’t like it. I was opposed to it. But that’s that’s what they did,” DeWine said.

Another big change came with the passage of Issue 2, the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“It’s legal to grow it’s legal to possess but you can’t buy it legally in Ohio,” DeWine said. “it’s kind of a ridiculous situation.”

The governor wants the legislature to close that loophole as soon as possible.

His concerns are the continued growth of the black market and places popping up selling unregulated variants.

“The store cannot be selling legal marijuana for selling marijuana is illegal. You don’t know what’s in it,” he said.

He says he’s spoken to the house speaker and this is something they will address in the new year.

But before the end of the year, the governor has to decide on House Bill 68.

It would ban transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care.

DeWine said he’s spent time this talking to experts and leaders on *both sides of the issue.

“I think I have a real obligation to try to get this right … It is very, very, very important,” DeWine said.

He has until Dec. 29 to sign it.

“I don’t think it would be fair for me just to say, ‘I’m gonna let it become law,’ I need to either veto the bill or I need to sign it,” DeWine said.

He said when he makes his decision he will hold a press conference to explain his decision.

