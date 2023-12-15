‘A huge chasm;’ Ohio governor reviewing content on youth transgender health care, sports involvement

OHIO — A bill that would impact the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio is now sitting in the hands of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

House Bill 68 passed in the House of Representatives on June 21 and in the Senate on Dec. 13.

The bill covers two acts titled: “Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act” and the “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

Lawmakers in support of the bill believe they are protecting young people from mutilating their bodies with a decision that they may later want or choose to reverse.

On the other hand, opposing lawmakers and LGBTQ+ groups call the bill a discriminatory plan that puts lawmakers in front of parents as decision-makers.

“Doesn’t mean the other one is not important but yes, they were two different bills that were shoved together at the last minute, so that’s what we have,” DeWine said.

