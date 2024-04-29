Blood drive to be held today to honor fallen Centerville Police officer

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville will be holding a blood drive today to honor a fallen police officer.

The 27th annual Officer John P. Kalaman Memorial Blood Drive will be held today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Centerville Police Department at 155 West Spring Valley Drive, according to a Solvita Blood Center spokesperson.

Centerville Police Officer John Kalaman and Washington Township firefighter Robert O’Toole were struck and killed by a driver on January 12, 1998 while responding to a crash on Interstate 675.

Kalaman’s parents John and Paula Kalaman sponsored the first memorial blood drive in 1998 on his April 27 birthday.

Since then, more than 4,544 units of blood have been donated in his honor.

The drive will carry on without both this year, the Solvita Blood Center spokesperson said.

John suffered heart and renal failure, and Paul is receiving chemotherapy for lung cancer a period of remission.

“We just miss the interaction with the people who come,” said Paula in a statement. “It’s about the people. We had a 25-year run, which I think is phenomenal, with all the support for all those years. It’s kind of like our reunion, our old home week. It’s hard not to be there.

“All we need is prayers. John was so active; it breaks my heart to see him like this. I made a bargain with God, if he would keep me healthy enough and here long enough to get him healthy again. So far, he’s keeping the bargain. We’re just trying to be ready for what’s coming next.

“There is always hope for next year. We’re not giving up yet.”

