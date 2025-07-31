DeWine calls on Casino Control Commission to remove prop bets amid MLB investigation

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is calling on the Ohio Casino Control Commission to eliminate prop bets from the state’s legal betting options following a sports betting investigation involving two Cleveland Guardians pitchers.

“The evidence that prop betting is harming athletics in Ohio is reaching critical mass,” said Governor DeWine. “The harm to athletes and the integrity of the game is clear, and the benefits are not worth the harm.”

DeWine also plans to seek support from the commissioners and players unions of the six major sports leagues in the United States to ban prop betting.

He highlighted the issue of micro prop bets, which focus on specific events controlled by a single player, as particularly problematic.

The NCAA’s influence led to the removal of collegiate prop bets in Ohio earlier this year, following a letter from NCAA President Charlie Baker. The Ohio Casino Control Commission enacted rules in February 2024 that prohibited prop bets on individual player achievements in collegiate sports, though professional sports prop bets remain unaffected.

MLB’s investigation into the Cleveland Guardians pitchers involves allegations of unusual prop betting activity in New York, New Jersey, and Ohio during games in June. Luis Ortiz and All-Star Emmanuel Clase have been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through August 31st as part of this investigation.

DeWine’s efforts to curb prop betting aim to protect the integrity of sports and the welfare of athletes in Ohio. The outcome of MLB’s investigation and the response from major sports leagues could significantly impact the future of prop betting regulations in the state.

