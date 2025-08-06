Development now visible for onMain Project at former Montgomery County Fairgrounds

DAYTON — Construction is underway on the onMain project, a major development on the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds site in Dayton, Ohio.

The onMain project is a collaboration between the University of Dayton and Premier Health, transforming a 37-acre site into a mixed-use development.

“We’re doing the inserting of the infrastructure in there, so the streets, the utilities, there’s some community spaces that are all going to be put in,” said Brian Heitkamp, CEO of onMain.

The project, which began in earnest after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, received a significant boost from a $35 million award from the State of Ohio for an Innovation Hub.

