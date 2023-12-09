Developer to breathe new life into former local furniture store building

URBANA — A former area furniture store building will have new life breathed into it by a local developer.

The former Willman Furniture in Urbana will be redeveloped into a co-work hub for local small businesses and loft apartments.

The project will include a nearly 27,000-square-foot renovation and a $2.9 million investment.

“The plans to renovate the historic furniture building will attract more businesses to Urbana and enhance overall economic development opportunities for the community,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release.

The anchor tenant for the co-work hub is WillWork. It’ll take up nearly 7,000 square feet on the first floor.

The two upper floors of the building will be converted into the Willman Lofts. In total, there will be nine residential units.

“We are attempting to redefine our Historic Downtown, one building at a time, with newly reimagined spaces that are cutting edge, usable, and efficient,” developer Jamon Sellman said.

