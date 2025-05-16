Deputy hit, killed by vehicle honored at Peace Officers Memorial Service

WASHINGTON D.C./OHIO — A sheriff’s deputy who was killed after being hit by a car earlier this month was honored at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.

Vice President JD Vance paid tribute to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Henderson on Thursday as he honored officers who died in 2024.

“We mourn officers like Hamilton County Special Deputy Sheriff Larry Henderson,” he said. “Deputy Henderson was an exemplary public servant to southwestern Ohio.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Henderson died on May 2 after Rodney Hinton Jr allegedly crashed a vehicle into him while Henderson worked a traffic detail at the University of Cincinnati’s spring commencement, according to our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

It happened one day after Hinton’s 18-year-old son, Ryan Hinton, was shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer.

Vance said Deputy Henderson devoted his career to protecting lives.

“He dedicated 33 years of his life to protecting the people of Hamilton County, Ohio,” he said. “But even after having retired recently from the force, Deputy Henderson continued to step up and serve his community.”

Vance concluded his speech by thanking the law enforcement.

“We love you and we’re grateful to you,” he said.

WCPO says the shooting of Ryan Hinton remains under investigation.

Rodney Hinton pleaded not guilty Tuesday after being charged with two felony counts each of aggravated murder and felonious assault, and a felony count of murder.

