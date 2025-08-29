Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Greene Co. boy; do you recognize him?

GREENE COUNTY — Do you recognize this missing 16-year-old?
Greene County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 16-year-old Janhai Wagenaar, according to this website.
He was last seen in Shawnee Park at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Wagenaar is from Xenia Township.
He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 118 pounds.
Contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office if you’ve seen him at (937) 376-5111. You can also call 911.
