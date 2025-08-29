Group proposes building go-kart track on top of downtown parking garage

DAYTON — The Collaboratory, a nonprofit civic innovation lab in Dayton, is planning to build the first urban rooftop go-cart racetrack in the United States.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The project, known as ‘Race Dayton,’ was created in 2017, but serious development efforts began last year.

The track is intended to draw visitors to downtown Dayton, offering a unique attraction that could rival those in nearby cities like Cincinnati and Columbus.

“We want to create something that’s going to put Dayton on the map, on the map in a very different way,” Peter Benkendorf, founder of The Collaboratory, said.

The proposed location for the racetrack is the rooftop of a parking garage adjacent to the Oregon District.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Collaboratory is working with 360 Karting, a foreign manufacturing company, to design the track.

Benkendorf emphasized that the focus of the project is on safety, noise, and thrill.

He noted that the city of Dayton is interested in seeing a full business plan and proposal, which he hopes to present within the next three to four months.

Residents have expressed enthusiasm for the project.

“I think that would be really cool. I think it would bring the locals in, get a lot of attraction here,” Corah Davis said.

Benkendorf is optimistic about the future, hoping that by 2027, the racetrack will host full racing leagues and other events.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group